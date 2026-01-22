Oscar 2026: lista completa de nominados y películas favoritas de la Academia
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista oficial de nominados a los premios Oscar 2026. La ceremonia se perfila como una de las más competitivas de los últimos años, con Pecadores (Sinners) y Una batalla tras otra (One Battle After Another) como las principales favoritas.
Las nominaciones destacan por la diversidad de talentos internacionales y la fuerte presencia de producciones ambiciosas en categorías artísticas y técnicas. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados por categoría.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Una batalla tras otra
- Valor sentimental
- Pecadores
- El agente secreto
- Sueños de tren
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
MEJOR ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
MEJOR REPARTO
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher’s Stain
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- The Secret Agent (Brasil)
- It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
- Sentimental Value (Noruega)
- Sirat (España)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Las nominaciones a los Oscar 2026 consolidan una edición marcada por grandes producciones, interpretaciones destacadas y una fuerte presencia del cine internacional.
HABLA SERIO: PODCAST DE LATINA NOTICIAS
Habla Serio es un podcast de Latina Noticias por el que desfilan todo tipo de invitados: actores, actrices, deportistas, cantantes, etc. Conducido por Mónica Delta y Santiago Gómez, los invitados hablan de sus vidas, proyectos y aspiraciones.
Puedes mirar la entrevista a Natalia Salas aquí: