Espectáculos

Oscar 2026: lista completa de nominados y películas favoritas de la Academia

Espectáculos
Oscar 2026: lista completa de nominados y películas favoritas de la Academia
Redacción Latina Noticias
Redacción Latina Noticias


La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista oficial de nominados a los premios Oscar 2026. La ceremonia se perfila como una de las más competitivas de los últimos años, con Pecadores (Sinners) y Una batalla tras otra (One Battle After Another) como las principales favoritas.

Las nominaciones destacan por la diversidad de talentos internacionales y la fuerte presencia de producciones ambiciosas en categorías artísticas y técnicas. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados por categoría.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Una batalla tras otra
  • Valor sentimental
  • Pecadores
  • El agente secreto
  • Sueños de tren

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Train Dreams

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • Frankenstein
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

MEJOR REPARTO

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • The Secret Agent

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL

  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Butcher’s Stain
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • The Singers
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • The Secret Agent (Brasil)
  • It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
  • Sentimental Value (Noruega)
  • Sirat (España)
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Las nominaciones a los Oscar 2026 consolidan una edición marcada por grandes producciones, interpretaciones destacadas y una fuerte presencia del cine internacional.

