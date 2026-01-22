Oscar 2026: lista completa de nominados y películas favoritas de la Academia

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista oficial de nominados a los premios Oscar 2026. La ceremonia se perfila como una de las más competitivas de los últimos años, con Pecadores (Sinners) y Una batalla tras otra (One Battle After Another) como las principales favoritas.

Las nominaciones destacan por la diversidad de talentos internacionales y la fuerte presencia de producciones ambiciosas en categorías artísticas y técnicas. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados por categoría.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Una batalla tras otra

Valor sentimental

Pecadores

El agente secreto

Sueños de tren

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

MEJOR REPARTO

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN REAL

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

The Secret Agent (Brasil)

It Was Just an Accident (Francia)

Sentimental Value (Noruega)

Sirat (España)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Las nominaciones a los Oscar 2026 consolidan una edición marcada por grandes producciones, interpretaciones destacadas y una fuerte presencia del cine internacional.

HABLA SERIO: PODCAST DE LATINA NOTICIAS

Habla Serio es un podcast de Latina Noticias por el que desfilan todo tipo de invitados: actores, actrices, deportistas, cantantes, etc. Conducido por Mónica Delta y Santiago Gómez, los invitados hablan de sus vidas, proyectos y aspiraciones.

Puedes mirar la entrevista a Natalia Salas aquí: