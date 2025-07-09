Los memes que dejó la goleada del PSG 4-0 sobre Real Madrid y su pase a la final del Mundial de Clubes

Este miércoles 9 de julio el Mundial de Clubes definió a sus finalistas. En la segunda semifinal, PSG goleó 4-0 al Real Madrid y se apuntó para la final del domingo ante el Chelsea. Este resultado inapelable no pasó desapercibido para los hinchas del fútbol que reaccionaron con diversos memes.

Los goles del cuadro francés los marcaron Fabián Ruiz Peña a los 6 y 24 minutos, Ousmane Dembélé a los 9 y Gonzalo Ramos a los 87. El encuentro se disputó en el MetLife Stadium, ubicado en la ciudad de East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey, muy cerca de Nueva York ,en Estados Unidos.

A continuación podrás ver los memes generados por los hinchas a raíz de la gran goleada del PSG sobre Real Madrid por el Mundial de Clubes:

No Real Madrid hater will scroll past this picture without liking 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6ITxvjQXZz

POV: Barca passing over Real Madrid to PSG for another routine demolition 😭 pic.twitter.com/xgHtM8S5Ea

— Real Madrid Pictures That Go Hard (@RMadridPix) July 9, 2025

If Real Madrid concedes more than 4 goals, Inter Miami is better than Real Madrid

Just putting it out here now pic.twitter.com/vIohGMBB82

— Grace Anthony (@Gracey_Fcb) July 9, 2025