Los memes que dejó la goleada del PSG 4-0 sobre Real Madrid y su pase a la final del Mundial de Clubes
Este miércoles 9 de julio el Mundial de Clubes definió a sus finalistas. En la segunda semifinal, PSG goleó 4-0 al Real Madrid y se apuntó para la final del domingo ante el Chelsea. Este resultado inapelable no pasó desapercibido para los hinchas del fútbol que reaccionaron con diversos memes.
Los goles del cuadro francés los marcaron Fabián Ruiz Peña a los 6 y 24 minutos, Ousmane Dembélé a los 9 y Gonzalo Ramos a los 87. El encuentro se disputó en el MetLife Stadium, ubicado en la ciudad de East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey, muy cerca de Nueva York ,en Estados Unidos.
LOS MEMES DEL PSG 4-0 REAL MADRID POR EL MUNDIAL DE CLUBES
A continuación podrás ver los memes generados por los hinchas a raíz de la gran goleada del PSG sobre Real Madrid por el Mundial de Clubes:
Miami > Madrid 😂 pic.twitter.com/pAH0hVJWvZ
— Lamine Yamal Nasraoui 🇪🇸ᶠᴬᴺ (@laminee_yamal__) July 9, 2025
El Real Madrid levantando los títulos que ha ganado esta temporada. pic.twitter.com/eDdzTKQ0Tb
— -1899- (@_Futbolero_) July 9, 2025
No Real Madrid hater will scroll past this picture without liking 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6ITxvjQXZz
— ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_MCI) July 9, 2025
POV: Barca passing over Real Madrid to PSG for another routine demolition 😭 pic.twitter.com/xgHtM8S5Ea
— J Sinns Jr (@RealTwist12) July 9, 2025
— Real Madrid Pictures That Go Hard (@RMadridPix) July 9, 2025
La defensa del Real Madrid contra el PSG: pic.twitter.com/0WUAKvSgeH
— TDTV (@tdtvhn) July 9, 2025
If Real Madrid concedes more than 4 goals, Inter Miami is better than Real Madrid
Just putting it out here now pic.twitter.com/vIohGMBB82
— Grace Anthony (@Gracey_Fcb) July 9, 2025
PSG 4-0 Inter Miami
PSG 4-0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/TAGTn3g29Y
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2025
PSG is resting its players after just 59 minutes.
Real Madrid: https://t.co/Y6wMKLY6kM pic.twitter.com/fGtDyK1z84
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2025
Mbappe leaving the PSG super team for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/05zmDpGGlh
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2025
Barcelona's starting XI for the Club World Cup semi final. pic.twitter.com/h1HTRwlQvr
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2025
Imagina ser Mbappé y pegarte seis años en el PSG intentando ganar la Champions y cuando te vas al Madrid para ganarla, la gana el PSG y le mete 4-0 al Real Madrid eliminándolo del Mundialito. pic.twitter.com/eih34ci0Z8
— Torren (@Torren__) July 9, 2025
PSG CRUSH REAL MADRID TO REACH THE CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL 🎨 pic.twitter.com/VeQFWfXXVF
— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 9, 2025