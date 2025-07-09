Temas
Deportes

Deportes
Los memes que dejó la goleada del PSG 4-0 sobre Real Madrid y su pase a la final del Mundial de Clubes
Felipe Morales
Este miércoles 9 de julio el Mundial de Clubes definió a sus finalistas. En la segunda semifinal, PSG goleó 4-0 al Real Madrid y se apuntó para la final del domingo ante el Chelsea. Este resultado inapelable no pasó desapercibido para los hinchas del fútbol que reaccionaron con diversos memes.

Los goles del cuadro francés los marcaron Fabián Ruiz Peña a los 6 y 24 minutos, Ousmane Dembélé a los 9 y Gonzalo Ramos a los 87. El encuentro se disputó en el MetLife Stadium, ubicado en la ciudad de East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey, muy cerca de Nueva York ,en Estados Unidos.

LOS MEMES DEL PSG 4-0 REAL MADRID POR EL MUNDIAL DE CLUBES

A continuación podrás ver los memes generados por los hinchas a raíz de la gran goleada del PSG sobre Real Madrid por el Mundial de Clubes:

