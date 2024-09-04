Emmy 2024: Conoce a los nominados de la 76ª edición de los premios más importantes de la televisión

Se anunciaron los nominados a la 76ª edición de los premios Emmy, los galardones que reconocen a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense. Este año, la lista de candidatos incluye tanto a series y actores ya consagrados como a nuevas producciones que han logrado destacar en un panorama televisivo cada vez más competitivo.
La ceremonia, programada para el domingo 15 de septiembre en el teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, será particularmente memorable, ya que 2024 marca un año inusual con dos ediciones de los Emmy. La correspondiente a 2023 se celebró en enero, luego de ser aplazada debido a la doble huelga en Hollywood que afectó a la industria el año pasado.
EMMY 2024: LISTA DE NOMINADOS
Mejor serie dramática
“The Crown”
“Fallout”
“The Gilded Age “
“The Morning Show”
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
“Shōgun”
“Slow Horses”
“3 Body Problem”
Mejor serie de comedia
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Palm Royale”
“Reservation Dogs”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Mejor serie limitada
“Fargo”
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Baby Reindeer”
“Ripley”
“True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
Idris Elba, “Hijack”
Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
Dominic West, “The Crown”
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix”
Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
Matt Berry, ” What We Do in the Shadows”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Matt Bomer, ” Fellow Travelers”
Richard Gadd, ” Baby Reindeer”
Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Actriz principal destacada en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Juno Temple, “Fargo”
Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
Robert Downey Jr. ,“The Sympathizer”
Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”
Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión